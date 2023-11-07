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Aaron Mckevitt
Nov 9, 2023Edited

Appreciate your work. Your comment on your Grandfather's understanding that his message would "do it's work" reminded me of the end Acts (the gospel gets into Rome and Luke leaves it at that, the rest is taken as a fait acompli with the words "the gospel spreads, unhindered"), and more recently (and more on theme) the millennia between the Passion and the revelation of the single-victim mechanism and Satan's trick of casting himself out in order to retain his Kingdom. Maybe all rich truth is like that, on a completely different timetable to the one we might place it on.

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