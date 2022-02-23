The McLuhan Newsletter

is a publication of The McLuhan Institute. Our goal is to provide access to McLuhan work, particularly in culture and technology and media studies, and specifically to highlight lesser-known work and that which is relevant and useful today; to be a trustworthy and reliable source. We are located in Prince Edward County, Ontario, Canada.

The McLuhan Newsletter is launching March 2023 as an at-least-monthly, often-weekly digital offering.

Why Subscribe?

The McLuhan Institute is the only organization of its kind in the world, dedicated solely to preserving and making available the pioneering work of Marshall and Eric McLuhan. Our goal is to be a world-class archive and research facility open to the public. With our extensive archive and collections, and director (grandson and son) Andrew McLuhan’s growing experience, we are able to provide access to and commentary on work which is as relevant today as ever, more necessary than ever, to help us make sense of our world and ourselves in the era of rapid technological and human change.

Please consider a paid subscription to help make this work sustainable and to help us build toward our goals.