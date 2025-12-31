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An Unsealed Letter: Astrology of McLuhan's 'The Medium is the Message'
A guest post on the 68th Anniversary of 'the most misunderstood slogan ever.'
May 5
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Andrew McLuhan
25
12
12
April 2026
We Have No Reason To Be Grateful
On Marshall McLuhan's media environmentalism, what we're missing that artists aren't, and why we might 'have no reason to be grateful' to technology…
Apr 30
•
Andrew McLuhan
71
2
25
Gotta Catch 'Em All.
This time, I dive into 1962, and come out in the 16th century. Apologies in advance for a more chaotic than usual newsletter — in my defence, it matches…
Apr 3
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Andrew McLuhan
41
3
13
January 2026
Because the Medium is the Message.
An origin story. Maybe the introduction to the book.
Jan 14
•
Andrew McLuhan
75
5
19
December 2025
McLuhan's Art -- the Art of Media, (or) if Art is the Answer, What is the Question?
What if art is the ‘how’ to the question ‘what to do about technology’?
Dec 31, 2025
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Andrew McLuhan
72
6
21
November 2025
Marshall McLuhan’s Top Recommendation
"Hoick!" (McLuhan's word of advice on how to escape the media maelstrom.)
Nov 11, 2025
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Andrew McLuhan
90
2
29
August 2025
Is that an anti-environment in your pocket?
A different kind of hardware, a different kind of review.
Aug 6, 2025
•
Andrew McLuhan
64
13
Catching up to (with?) McLuhan
"McLuhan: What If He's Right?" asked Tom Wolfe in 1965. "Turns out he was right" answers Nick Ripatrazone in Slate this week.
Aug 1, 2025
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Andrew McLuhan
61
2
9
July 2025
TMI Presents: Summer Session '25
You're invited to watch as ten students from Understanding Media Intensive (2020-ongoing) present work inspired by the Counterblast 2025 call.
Jul 24, 2025
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Andrew McLuhan
24
1
4
Counterblast 2025
"Each technology, explains McLuhan in this book, is as imperceptible to the people who live with it it as a water is to fish," begins the dust jacket…
Jul 15, 2025
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Andrew McLuhan
40
3
7
December 2024
3 Reversal
A medium is a dynamic process with a point of no return.
Dec 13, 2024
•
Andrew McLuhan
37
6
12
November 2024
"Comin' in hot, in high definition..."
Joel Plaskett's song on the subject is probably the best interpretation of 'hot and cool' media out there. Today, a special edition of The McLuhan…
Nov 23, 2024
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Andrew McLuhan
15
2
2
© 2026 Andrew McLuhan
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